Scott Co. looks at budget cuts; senior and addiction services on the line

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to a state error, Scott County faces a budget shortfall, leaving local officials to make up $1.6 million in next year’s funding.

A bill signed by Iowa Governor Reynolds in February fixed a calculation error on the state’s rollback rate, leaving citizens paying about $133 million less in property taxes.

Scott County made more money on interest rates than expected, helping bring down the loss. It now needs to cut about $1.2 million.

About half of that will be made up by cutting all of the county’s contributions to the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) and Unity Point’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS).

According to John Maxwell, Vice-Chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, it is also considering forgoing annual raises for elected officials.

He said it was a choice between cutting the budget or raising taxes.

“[The rollback rate error}, affected all of Iowa, both counties, cities, lots of different areas,” Maxwell said. “We had to reduce $1.6 million, which is a lot of money. We decided that we did not want to raise taxes,”

Upon learning about the state’s calculation errors, the board had to reevaluate its 2024 budget.

“We reached out to all of the departmental heads again and [explained] the situation,” Maxwell said. “We said ‘Hey, what can you do to help us,’ at that time, several department heads came forward. Some of them were small, some of them were rather significant.”

As a result, CASI will no longer get its $213,000 contribution from the county.

Maxwell said they are banking on other organizations to provide similar services.

“We’re not affecting bingo, we’re not affecting some of the things that CASI does,” Maxwell said. “In our perspective, if it is being cut and provided by others, it’s not being cut to Scott County citizens. It is just a different way of getting it.”

Meanwhile, CADS is losing its $688,000 contract, as according to the sheriff’s office the need for its services in the county jail is declining.

“It is not being used to what we what it used to be,” Maxwell said. “Therefore, there is a great possibility of cutting that funding, simply because it’s not being used.”

While those two services are the most impacted, smaller cuts were made to other departments, and some brought in more than expected.

“There’s some health department savings that happened and a grant was received,” Maxwell said. “We could save money there ... No other real services got cut. In fact, I should say, no services got cut that were being used.”

In a statement to TV6 News, the president of CADS, Dennis Duke, said it needs funding from the county.

“The need for substance abuse services is growing in our area and the funding we receive from Scott County is critical to our ability to provide these services. Any cuts in funding will threaten the sustainability of our Center for Alcohol Drug Services (CADS) and have an irreversible impact on many people in Scott County who need evaluation and treatment. The elimination of Scott County funding will impact prevention services for youth, inpatient treatment, and transitional housing as well as criminal justice services. As a long-standing community provider, CADS has continued to maintain a full continuum of care during times of funding pressures and more recently the pandemic and workforce shortage. Addiction rates are rising and communities and families are hurting. We must remain viable as an organization to provide these services where funding is available and we hope that will be in Scott County. We are currently evaluating opportunities to serve other counties in Iowa to stabilize our organization.”

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at Thursday’s meeting at 5 p.m. A vote to approve the budget will follow sometime after.

