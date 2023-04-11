Sterling man arrested on child pornography charges

Jonas M. Gragert was arrested on child pornography charges.
Jonas M. Gragert was arrested on child pornography charges.(Sterling Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges as part of a ongoing investigation that began in Dec. 2022 by the Sterling Police Department.

Jonas M. Gragert, 34 of Sterling was arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of West 14th Street on a Whiteside County warrant for possession of child pornography, a Class Two felony, according to a media release from the Sterling Police Department. Detectives began an investigation in Dec. 2022, and through the course of the investigation, police said Gragert was identified as a suspect.

On Feb. 21, the Sterling Police Department executed a search warrant at Gragert’s residence in the 400 block of West 14th Street, police said. During the search, several evidentiary items were taken and sent for analysis and based on the analysis of the items, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Gragert with a bond amount of $500,000, and he was taken into custody.

Police say Gragert was taken to Whiteside County Jail after not being able to post the required bond.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted in the investigation by agents from the Black Hawk Area Task Force, Illinois State Police, Office of the Illinois Attorney General Digital Forensic, and the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office, stated the media release.

