Warmer stretch of weather continues

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our stretch of nice weather continues with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. It will be a little breezy today with winds picking up 10-20 mph out of the southwest. This will boost temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Otherwise, there is not much to track weather-wise until the weekend. At this time it looks like a round of showers, and storms will be possible on Saturday followed by a strong front bringing gusty winds and cooler temps in the 50s by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 56º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 84º.

