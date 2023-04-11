Warmer stretch of weather continues

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Welcome to our mild and quiet stretch of weather! We will enjoy highs near 80º today through Friday with sunny skies each day and at times, gusty SW winds. Otherwise, there is not much to track weather wise until the weekend. At this time it looks like a round of showers and storms will be possible on Saturday followed by strong front bringing gusty winds and cooler temps in the 50s by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 82º.

