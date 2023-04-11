Woman arrested in connection to Burlington burglary

Ellie Anne Reeves arrested and charged with third- degree burglary.(Des Moines County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in an ongoing investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they received report of a burglary on April 1.

Ellie Ann Reeves, 35 of Danville, Iowa was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, after deputies say she confessed to entering the residence and office of where the missing money report had been filed.

According to a statement from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on April 1 deputies took a report of a burglary at 9311 Lakeview Drive, where a man told deputies that he found $2,300 missing from a safe in his office. He then told deputies that he watched surveillance footage from his security cameras and saw a woman enter his residence. He was able to identify the woman as Ellie Reeves, and deputies said Reeves was also observed on a camera standing in front of the safe that the money was taken from, according to the statement.

Deputies say on April 3, a detective spoke with Reeves and she admitted to entering the residence and the office where the money was taken from.

According to Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office statement, on April 8, Reeves was charged with third-degree burglary at the Des Moines County Jail.

