Zero Waste Reserve
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Zero Waste Reserve helps individuals lower their personal impact on our planet by providing eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable products out of a location based out of Bettendorf.
Kelsey Pisel opened Zero Waste Reserve in August, 2022. The business makes eco-friendly living easy by offering:
- Local deliveries throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas
- Contactless pick-ups
- In-person shopping by appointment
- Continental U.S. shipping
Find out more about their mission, products, and more at the website: https://www.zerowastereserve.com/
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.