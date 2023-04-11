Zero Waste Reserve

Zero Waste Reserve
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Zero Waste Reserve helps individuals lower their personal impact on our planet by providing eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable products out of a location based out of Bettendorf.

Kelsey Pisel opened Zero Waste Reserve in August, 2022. The business makes eco-friendly living easy by offering:

  • Local deliveries throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas
  • Contactless pick-ups
  • In-person shopping by appointment
  • Continental U.S. shipping

Find out more about their mission, products, and more at the website: https://www.zerowastereserve.com/

