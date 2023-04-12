2023 Beer Battle on the Belle

Ryan McCreddon shares details about this year’s highly anticipated Beer Battle on the Belle event, coming up in May.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Operations Manager at Townsquare Media Quad Cities, Ryan McCreddon shares details about this year’s highly anticipated Beer Battle on the Belle event, coming up in May where guests can sample some of the best local beers from both Iowa and Illinois on the Celebration Belle.

What? Cruise the river on the Celebration Belle while sampling beers

When? Saturday, May 13

Tickets- Purchase on the 97X, B100, I-Rock 93.5 and US 104.9 apps or https://www.celebrationbelle.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion E Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent,...
Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Davenport
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Last Picture House, movie theater coming to downtown Davenport.
Destination Iowa, two-story movie theater and rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

Latest News

Burglary Charge, Matthew Reynolds
Burglary Charge, Matthew Reynolds
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
April Market Trends with Navigate Realty
Real Estate Update: April Market Trends with Navigate Realty
Community gathers to honor life of fallen Rock Island Arsenal Fire Captain
Community gathers to honor life of fallen Rock Island Arsenal Fire Captain