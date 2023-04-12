2023 Beer Battle on the Belle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Operations Manager at Townsquare Media Quad Cities, Ryan McCreddon shares details about this year’s highly anticipated Beer Battle on the Belle event, coming up in May where guests can sample some of the best local beers from both Iowa and Illinois on the Celebration Belle.

What? Cruise the river on the Celebration Belle while sampling beers

When? Saturday, May 13

Tickets- Purchase on the 97X, B100, I-Rock 93.5 and US 104.9 apps or https://www.celebrationbelle.com/

