50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year marks the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). Once again, it returns to Davenport on Saturday, July 29, just like 50 years ago.

Davenport is the final stop on Day 7 of the ride (which will begin in Coralville).

Dave Herrell of VisitQuadCities.com talks about the event and how this event is so greatly benefits the Quad Cities’ region.

This year’s dip site will be at the Marquette Street boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Park. The route to the dip site will be announced by RAGBRAI’s event organizers soon.

Riders and Quad Citians can find information about RAGBRAI arriving in Davenport at www.davenportragbrai.com. Organizers will continually update the website as details and logistics are finalized.

Inviting thousands of people into your community for an event means that volunteers are needed to help greet those visitors and assist them with directions and information. The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee is looking for volunteers to assist with many aspects of the event. Interested individuals can sign up at www.davenportragbrai.com.

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. This rolling celebration of Iowa attracts participants from all 50 states and many foreign countries. The ride will begin on July 23 on the west side of the state at the Missouri River.

To learn more about the ride or to sign up visit https://ragbrai.com/

