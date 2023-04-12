Burn ban issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott Counties

Iowa (KWQC) - Area Iowa counties are under a burn ban until further notice.

Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Jackson County residents had a burn ban go into effect starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. Muscatine County had the burn ban go into effect starting Sunday at 8 a.m.

A burn ban means no one is able to openly burn in these counties without a permit to do so.

According to Scott County officials, the area is under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

According to Iowa State Law, if you ignore the burn ban you may be charged with a simple misdemeanor; that is punishable by a fine of at least $105 but no more than $805. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

Scott County officials gave the following links for additional information for residents:

