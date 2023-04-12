Burn ban issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott Counties

Area Iowa counties are under a burn ban until further notice.
Area Iowa counties are under a burn ban until further notice.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Area Iowa counties are under a burn ban until further notice.

Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Jackson County residents had a burn ban go into effect starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. Muscatine County had the burn ban go into effect starting Sunday at 8 a.m.

A burn ban means no one is able to openly burn in these counties without a permit to do so.

According to Scott County officials, the area is under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

According to Iowa State Law, if you ignore the burn ban you may be charged with a simple misdemeanor; that is punishable by a fine of at least $105 but no more than $805. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

Scott County officials gave the following links for additional information for residents:

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

Large hail (April 4, 2023)
Science behind hail formation
Police lights
Police investigate ‘swatting’ call to Dixon High School
First Alert Forecast: Elevated fire danger Wednesday
Hall of Fame
Jr. Achievement honors business leaders as 2023 hall of fame class