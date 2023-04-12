Community gathers to honor life of fallen Rock Island Arsenal Fire Captain

Tad D. Robinson, 52, of Andalusia, Illinois passed away on April 2. Robinson was a fire captain at the RIA.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - People who work and live on the arsenal gathered Tuesday to pay their final respects to a former arsenal fire captain who lost his life to a battle with cancer.

Tad D. Robinson, 52, of Andalusia, Illinois passed away on April 2 at his parents home in Las Vegas, Nevada, surrounded by family after his long fight with pancreatic cancer. Tuesday, Robinson made his final journey to the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, so that employees and his fellow team members could bid him farewell.

Robinson began his firefighting career at the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department in March 2001 and reached the rank of captain, according to RIA officials. During the last years of his career, he continued his professional duties while undergoing chemotherapy, and retired in March 2021 after 20 years of service.

Those who knew Robinson also said he was a veteran who served honorably in the Illinois National Guard and was also an off-ice official for the Quad City Mallards and Storm.

