Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations

On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Chick-Fil-A lovers will have to travel across the river into Moline, Illinois or over to North Park Mall in Davenport, temporarily, to get their fix on Chick-Fil-A’s nuggets, waffle fries, and Chick-Fil-A Sauce, as officials from the 53rd Street location have announced that they will temporarily be closing, later this month, for renovations.

The Chick-Fil-A location at 2945 East 53rd Street will temporarily close on Thursday, April 20 for an extensive remodel, stated a Facebook post from the 53rd Street Chick-Fil-A. The remodel will take several months, and officials say the remodel will better help their team serve their customers.

“We were not built to do the volume you have so graciously provided,” stated the Facebook post. “Our new equipment and layout will allow us to serve you better and grow!”

Officials say with the remodel the 53rd Street location will be getting a new kitchen and updated drive thru.

For progress pictures and updates, follow along on 53rd Street Chick-Fil-A’s Facebook page.

