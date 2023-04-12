DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -David Casas is Iowa’s premiere magician. He is booked to do a show at Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main Street, Davenport on April 22 from 8-10 p.m.

Casas also appears at Janie’s Riverview Cafe’, 1106 Front Street, Buffalo, Iowa, every Sunday from 9-11 a.m.

Learn more about the magician and his show, tours, and contact information at David Casas Magic (website link) or send a message here: https://www.davidcasasmagic.com/contact/

