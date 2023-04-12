Food as fuel before, during, and after workouts

Food as fuel before, during, and after workouts
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Your body is like a machine. And like an actual machine, it needs the right fuel to run well--especially if you are active.

Maggie Wells, Fitness Premier, talks fitness, exercise, and the ideal timing when it comes to food and working out.

Maggie and her husband, Luke, opened Fitness Premier at 1045 South Oakwood Avenue in Geneseo in 2022. The facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is the first club to offer these expansive hours to the community.

For more information, visit the club’s website or call 309-581-5086.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Moline offering free storm pickup for next two weeks
Rock Falls Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.
Rock Falls police respond to shots fired report
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport