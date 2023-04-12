Food as fuel before, during, and after workouts

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Your body is like a machine. And like an actual machine, it needs the right fuel to run well--especially if you are active.

Maggie Wells, Fitness Premier, talks fitness, exercise, and the ideal timing when it comes to food and working out.

Maggie and her husband, Luke, opened Fitness Premier at 1045 South Oakwood Avenue in Geneseo in 2022. The facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is the first club to offer these expansive hours to the community.

For more information, visit the club’s website or call 309-581-5086.

