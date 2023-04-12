Jr. Achievement honors business leaders as 2023 hall of fame class

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Junior Achievement honored business leaders in the community for the Quad Cities area Business Hall of Fame Tuesday.

The 2023 Class of Laureates includes Republic Companies President Mark Kilmer, Tri-City Electric Co. CEO Dan Palmer and President Doug Palmer, and posthumously Morgan Stanley Financial Advisor Jim Victor.

“Growing up I was taught to lead by example,” said Doug Palmer, President of Tri-City Electric Company. “It’s maybe not top of mind every single day, but I’m proud that young people look up to what we’re doing.”

The 2023 honorees were selected based on their entrepreneurial success, their community involvement and their ethical practices.

These honorees join 73 other laureates previously inducted.

Also honored at the event was Mercado of Fifth President and Co-Founder Maria Ontiveros as the 2023 Young Entrepreneur and Ascentra Credit Union VP of Business Development Alvaro Macias as the 2023 Outstanding Junior Achievement Volunteer.

