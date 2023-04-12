Moline offering free storm pickup for next two weeks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Public Works department is to offer free pickup of tree limbs and branches in residential areas with no charge to Moline residents for the next two weeks.

According to the Moline City Council, free pickup will be from April 12 until April 26.

Residents are asked to have debris to be places next to the curb of their street or avenue. According to the Moline City Council, alley pickups will not be done.

The debris should be organized as best as possible but does not need to be stacked or bundled. Branches do not need to be cut to a specific length.

Collection for residents is for tree debris only, uprooted tree balls and construction debris is not covered.

According to the City Council, “regular yard waste pickup - grass clippings and leaves in bags - will require a sticker after Friday, April 15.”

