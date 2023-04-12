NEST Cafe’ to celebrate first anniversary Friday

The Rock Island eatery will offer lunch and dinner, a new menu expansion, and feature special gifts and raffles on April 14
NEST Cafe to celebrate first anniversary at Rock Island eatery on Friday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST Café, the Quad Cities’ only pay-what-you-can restaurant at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island, is celebrating its 1st year anniversary on Friday, April 14 with special lunch and dinner offerings.

Laura Mahn, NEST Café founder and director, invites everyone to share in the celebration for both lunch and dinner which will also feature gifts and raffle prizes.

The restaurant’s menu will also expand (starting on April 14) in offering two entrees, along with sides, salad, dessert and drinks each day. Vegan and Gluten free options are always available.

NEST Café always serves made-from scratch meals using farm fresh ingredients and rather than paying a set price, you pay whatever you’re able. Everyone can pitch in at NEST Café, whether it is through donations, volunteering, or just helping out when they see a need. This allows all to eat with dignity knowing they participated in some way.

What to expect on April 14 during the 1st Anniversary Celebration

NEST Café will be open for both lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Delicious food will be served and there will also be gifts for children that attend along with a chance to win raffle prizes.

For more information, visit NEST Cafe’s website at http://www.nestcafeqc.org/ or call 309-206-4012.

