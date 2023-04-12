Police investigate ‘swatting’ call to Dixon High School

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon police are investigating after officers say there was a false threat call Wednesday morning for Dxion High School.

The 911 call center received a call about 8:33 a.m. Wednesday from an unknown man with a foreign accent, who said “There was a student that was shot at the Dixon High School,” according to a media release.

According to police, the caller was difficult to understand, but Lee County telecommunicators asked the man questions about Dixon High School, and his answers made it clear it was a “swatting” attempt at Dixon High School.

Dixon High School administration and the school resource officer conducted a search due to the call and found nothing to indicate a student was shot, police said. Dixon police said they take any threat to the safety and security of students and staff with the utmost priority and seriousness.

Before the call, police said, officers were aware of a similar call made in Stephens County for Freeport High School about 8:22 a.m. Police said they learned of similar calls in Rockford and Springfield as well.

The investigation is ongoing with police and school administration. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

