Red Cross and PEANUTS team up for blood drives

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets, and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross held a blood drive in Annawan from 1-6 p.m. The organization will be traveling around the QCA hosting blood drives throughout the month of April. As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive a Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy.

“We will send blood products wherever they are needed. My donations have gone to Hawaii, they’ve gone to Mississippi, they’ve gone to Peoria,” said Gwen Bartoluzzi, Account Manager with Red Cross.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

“Unfortunately we see slow donations as the weather warms up because of summer vacations, schools are out, sports, and things like that are starting to get out so donors don’t have as much time to come out. We are really looking for that next generation to start donating to help those baby boomers who can no longer donate,” said Bartoluzzi.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.