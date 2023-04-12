Tips for gardeners about how to successfully shop for plants

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares valuable tips for the gardener prior to the upcoming plant shopping season.

The excitement surrounding spring can distract people from making wise plant purchases. These are some of the tips that can help keep the next plant-shopping adventure in the category of successful.

Go with a plan

Assess habit and form

Assess health of the plant

Inspect the root system

Beware of blossoms

Buying non-container plants

Bulbs/Tubers/corms

Bare root plants

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.