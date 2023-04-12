Warmer weather continues

High fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and very warm conditions are on the way today. We hit the mid 80s yesterday and there is no reason we won’t be at least that warm. Record highs are in the upper 80s today and that may be in reach in some areas this afternoon.

Winds will gust close to 30 mph from the SW. A Red Flag Warning is in effect. The gusty winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to an increased fire risk, thus, avoid outdoor burning today. Highs will be in the 80s through Friday before a cold front arrives this weekend bringing rain chances and cooler temps by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55º Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 81º.

