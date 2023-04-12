Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say

Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse. She is currently out on bail. (Source: KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allowing a 15-year-old boy to hang onto her car while he skateboarded, resulting in his death, police said.

Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse. She is currently out on bail.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on May 13, 2022, Hernandez was driving the car when the teen, Anthony De La Torre, asked if he could hang onto the car while skateboarding.

Hernandez refused to drive but allowed Anthony’s aunt, 19-year-old Destiny Jimenez, to drive the car instead.

Anthony was pulled under the car and died at the hospital from his injuries four days later.

“It felt like we ran over a bump,” Hernandez told authorities afterward. They got out of the car to see Anthony lying in the road, bleeding from the head.

Jimenez later told investigators she had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before driving and did not have a license.

Jimenez pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January to a suspended 28 to 72 months in jail and three years of probation.

Hernandez’s next court hearing is July 18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

Science behind hail formation
Smoke from the Richmond, Indiana, fire is seen by satellite 22,236 miles above the Earth.
Satellite view shows smoke from plastics fire in Indiana
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Justin Pearson could be returned to Tennessee House
Large hail (April 4, 2023)
Science behind hail formation
Police lights
Police investigate ‘swatting’ call to Dixon High School