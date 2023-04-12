Women In Cardiology event for students interested in medicine to be held April 19
Female high school students are invited to the April 19 gathering at St. Ambrose
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Women in Cardiology 2023, an event created and hosted by Dr Rafat Padaria of Cardiovascular Medicine, PC, is a special event meant for high school females that are interested in exploring a career in healthcare or medicine.
Rafat Padaria, MD, puts out an invitation for female high school students (sophomore-senior years) to register for the free gathering to learn about how to grow in the high-demand, but rewarding career field. Interested parties are advised to contact a school’s guidance counselor.
Registration link is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../register-intro-to-women-in...
- Date: Wednesday, April 19th at 5:30pm
- Where: St Ambrose University, Davenport - Rogalski Ballroom
- How: See your guidance counselor for details and sign up or email jena.moore728@gmail.com
