Women In Cardiology event for students interested in medicine to be held April 19

Female high school students are invited to the April 19 gathering at St. Ambrose
Women in Cardiology event for high school girls on April 19
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Women in Cardiology 2023, an event created and hosted by Dr Rafat Padaria of Cardiovascular Medicine, PC, is a special event meant for high school females that are interested in exploring a career in healthcare or medicine.

Rafat Padaria, MD, puts out an invitation for female high school students (sophomore-senior years) to register for the free gathering to learn about how to grow in the high-demand, but rewarding career field. Interested parties are advised to contact a school’s guidance counselor.

Registration link is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../register-intro-to-women-in...

Women In Cardio seminar

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19th at 5:30pm
  • Where: St Ambrose University, Davenport - Rogalski Ballroom
  • How: See your guidance counselor for details and sign up or email jena.moore728@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Moline offering free storm pickup for next two weeks
Rock Falls Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.
Rock Falls police respond to shots fired report
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport
50th RAGBRAI returns to Davenport