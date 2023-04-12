Women In Cardiology event for students interested in medicine to be held April 19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Women in Cardiology 2023, an event created and hosted by Dr Rafat Padaria of Cardiovascular Medicine, PC, is a special event meant for high school females that are interested in exploring a career in healthcare or medicine.

Rafat Padaria, MD, puts out an invitation for female high school students (sophomore-senior years) to register for the free gathering to learn about how to grow in the high-demand, but rewarding career field. Interested parties are advised to contact a school’s guidance counselor.

Registration link is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../register-intro-to-women-in...

Women In Cardio seminar

Date: Wednesday, April 19th at 5:30pm

Where: St Ambrose University, Davenport - Rogalski Ballroom

How: See your guidance counselor for details and sign up or email jena.moore728@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.