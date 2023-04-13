4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee.
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory bid
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
CASI funding
Close Up With CASI: Scott County Budget Shortfall Impacting CASI