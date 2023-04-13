Burlington man charged with burglarizing a home, assaulting a woman

Burglary Charge, Matthew Reynolds
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was charged after deputies say he burglarized a home and assaulted a woman.

Matthew Allen Reynolds, 33, is charged with driving while barred, violation of a no-contact order, domestic abuse assault third offense, second-degree burglary, and false imprisonment.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:38 p.m. April 11 responded to the 400 block of South 3rd Avenue in Danville for a report of a burglary of a home, according to a media release.

Deputies were told Reynolds entered a women’s residence through a window and assaulted her. She then told deputies Reynolds held her down against her will.

After Reynolds left, the woman called law enforcement and gave a description of what he was driving, deputies said.

West Burlington Police Department stopped Reynolds in his vehicle near Washington and Beaverdale roads. Deputies said they then responded and spoke with Reynolds.

According to deputies, Reynolds was arrested and taken to the Des Moines County Jail and is being held on no bond.

