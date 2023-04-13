Caitlin Clark named Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye star guard Caitlin Clark has won yet another accolade after a season that saw her lead her team to Iowa’s first national championship game.

The junior was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball. The award was announced Thursday by Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards Chris Voelz.

The award, which has been presented annually for the past 47 years, honors the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

With the win, Clark becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup, which will be presented in June.

Clark won the vote from administrators in more than 1,000 NCAA schools. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist were the other finalists.

Clark won numerous Player of the Year honors, including the Naismith Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, and most recently the Wooden Award National Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

