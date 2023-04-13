Celebrate spring in a rustic setting

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business and seasonal activities at their barn featuring shopping, workshops, or just to enjoy sunshine and make some new friends.

In segment one, Register features 7 ways to welcome spring no matter your home’s exterior--everything from an apartment door to a huge, wrap-around front porch. Segment two highlights clever ways to decorate in black and white.

The much-anticipated 7th annual Farm Life Festival is set for June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.