Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Mississippi River is forecast to crest by the first week of May.
Mississippi River forecast to crest by first week of May
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge