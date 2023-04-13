Chef Keys Commemorated Two National Holidays By Volunteering

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April 5-15 2023 recognizes National Emergency Dispatchers and Communications Operators Week. Illinois District 72 Representative Gregg Johnson’s office, Elle Peoples and Chef Keys decided to surprise the QComm 911 office in Milan with a Grilled Cheese lunch on National Grilled Cheese Day. The meal was freshly made by Chef Keys and was complete with a sandwich, side salad, drink and a dessert. On the segment she details how to make this amazing and kid friendly meal at home! Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

