Chef Keys Commemorated Two National Holidays By Volunteering

Chef Keys Commemorated National Grilled Cheese Day By Volunteering
By K.C. Ross
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April 5-15 2023 recognizes National Emergency Dispatchers and Communications Operators Week. Illinois District 72 Representative Gregg Johnson’s office, Elle Peoples and Chef Keys decided to surprise the QComm 911 office in Milan with a Grilled Cheese lunch on National Grilled Cheese Day. The meal was freshly made by Chef Keys and was complete with a sandwich, side salad, drink and a dessert. On the segment she details how to make this amazing and kid friendly meal at home! Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

CASI funding
Close Up With CASI: Scott County Budget Shortfall Impacting CASI
Ryan McCreddon shares details about this year’s highly anticipated Beer Battle on the Belle...
2023 Beer Battle on the Belle
April Market Trends with Navigate Realty
Real Estate Update: April Market Trends with Navigate Realty
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Family Resources: Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April