Clinton 18-year-old pleads guilty to fatally shooting man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton 18-year-old plead guilty Thursday to shooting a man to death in July.

Kyler Jay Andresen, plead guilty to second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, according to a signed plea agreement filed Thursday in Clinton County District Court. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

According to court records, Anderson will be sentenced on May 11.

The initial plea hearing in February was continued.

According to a document, prosecutors will agree that they will not request that he serve a mandatory minimum sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Andresen must also pay $150,000 to the heirs of Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, according to the document.

Around 10:39 p.m. July 20, the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of North 5th Street in Clinton and found McDivitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Mercy One Emergency Department in Clinton where he died.

Officers later searched a home and located Andresen, then 17, according to an arrest affidavit.

In an interview with police, Andresen admitted that he shot McDivitt and provided officers with the location of the gun he hid inside the home, according to the affidavit.

