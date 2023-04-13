Close Up With CASI: Scott County Budget Shortfall Impacting CASI

CASI President and CEO, Laura Kopp talks about the problems that CASI is now facing as the county works to make up for a large error that occurred.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A miscalculation at the state level is costing Scott County alone, a budget shortfall of about $1.2 million and about half of that will be made up by cutting all of Scott Counties’ contributions to CASI, among some other organizations.

CASI President and CEO, Laura Kopp talks about the problems that CASI is now facing as the county works to make up for a large error that occurred at the state-level that’s now costing CASI.

CASI Information:

Address- 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Another mild & breezy night followed by 80s and sun Thursday
Davenport swears in new firefighters at city council meeting.
Davenport Firefighters Sworn In
QCA fire departments share their recruitment efforts.
Davenport Fire Department swears in 10 new firefighters, while other QCA departments share recruiting efforts
QCA fire departments share their recruitment efforts.
QCA Fire Departments work to bring in new hires, 5p