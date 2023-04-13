Close Up With CASI: Scott County Budget Shortfall Impacting CASI

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A miscalculation at the state level is costing Scott County alone, a budget shortfall of about $1.2 million and about half of that will be made up by cutting all of Scott Counties’ contributions to CASI, among some other organizations.

CASI President and CEO, Laura Kopp talks about the problems that CASI is now facing as the county works to make up for a large error that occurred at the state-level that’s now costing CASI.

CASI Information:

Address- 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

