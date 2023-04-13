Crews responded to house fire in Burlington Wednesday

Burlington House Fire, Oak Street
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Burlington Wednesday morning.

Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded about 9:38 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street, Burlington, according to a media release.

Firefighters arrived at 9:42 a.m. reporting flame and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story house. Additional crews were called from Danville and Mediapolis to be closer to Burlington.

Crews found the fire in a second-floor front bedroom and extinguished it, keeping the fire from spreading outside the room and the attic space directly above the room.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The damage is being assessed, crews said. The hose is likely a total loss with significant heat, water and smoke damage throughout.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

