CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. for failure to register as sex offender

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Robert Daniels, 63, is wanted in Rock Island County for a warrant for sex offender failure to register.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Daniels is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

