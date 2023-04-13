CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. for failure to register as sex offender

Jim’s Knoxville Tap burglary, police looking for suspect. Benjamin Rocio-Valtierra, 32, is wanted in Rock Island County and so is Robert Daniels, 63.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Robert Daniels, 63, is wanted in Rock Island County for a warrant for sex offender failure to register.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Daniels is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities April 13 crimes of the week.
Crime Stoppers: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Bruck Bruner, drug charges, Lee County
Bruck Bruner, drug charges, Lee County
File Graphic
Knox County sees success through diversion program
Moline offering free storm pickup for next two weeks
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations