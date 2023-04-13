CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. warrants, failure to appear
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Benjamin Rocio-Valtierra, 32, is wanted in Rock Island County on warrants for five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of criminal sexual abuse.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Rocio-Valtierra is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
