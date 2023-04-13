CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Co. deputies investigate break-in, burglary at Jim’s Knoxville Tap

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are investigating a break-in and burglary at Jim’s Knoxville Tap in March.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office had a report on March 15, of a burglary to Jim’s Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan.

According to deputies, a man climbed in through a window and broke open a number of machines and the cash register, stealing money and damaging the machines.

Deputies said the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, blue jeans and gloves.

If you know who this is, or have any information on this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

