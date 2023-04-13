East Moline man facing arson charge

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he caused a fire at an abandoned home.

East Moline police and fire departments responded around 6:11 p.m. to the 900 block of 23rd Avenue and found flames and smoke coming from the top of the home.

Officers were also directed by neighbors that observed two people running from the home into the nearby ravine, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire; no injuries or other structures were damaged.

Officers found the two people - later identified as 18-year-old Oscar Sanchez and a woman - seen running from the home and learned they were inside the home at the time of the fire, police said.

Investigators interviewed them, as well as neighbors, and learned they went into the home and lit a fire in the fireplace, police said.

Sanchez was arrested and later charged with arson, a Class 2 felony. The woman was not facing charges as of Thursday morning, according to police.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752- 1557, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

