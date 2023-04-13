Erie residents rally against Genesis Erie Clinic closing announcement

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - A small town health clinic, convenient for many of the town’s residents has announced that it will be closing its doors this summer. In protest of the sudden announcement, a crowd of Erie residents and neighbors from nearby towns came together to rally and to show their opposition to the clinic’s closing announcement.

Genesis Health Group, Erie Clinic will close on June 16, according to a spokesperson from Genesis.

The closing announcement comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating costs and staffing shortages, the spokesperson went on to say.

Genesis Health Group provided a statement that said, “With rising costs outpacing reimbursement, we had to make the difficult decision on what services we provide and the locations of those services.”

Genesis officials also stated that they will work closely with these Erie residents to transfer their care to another location.

However, Erie residents say the closure of this clinic is forcing them to go further away to get the healthcare they need.

“I really like the fact that I can just be a few miles or a couple miles out of town, real close to the doctor’s office and not have to drive 35 miles one way to go see a doctor that I might have to wait an hour or so for,” said Erie resident, Lisa Moshure.

The next closest option for a Genesis health clinic is in Silvis, Sterling or Bettendorf,

