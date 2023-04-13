Former Scott County correctional officer pleads guilty to burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Scott County correctional officer accused of forcing his way into a home of a woman who had an order of protection against him has pleaded guilty.

Scott County court records show Kevin M. Delveau, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.

Delveau will be sentenced June 2. District Court Judge Meghan Corbin lowered his bond to $10,000 cash or surety Monday.

Court records show the bond was posted on his behalf and he was released from custody.

Delveau also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 12:44 a.m. Oct. 18, Davenport police responded to a home for a report of a domestic assault.

The home was listed in an active order of protection taken out against Delveau.

Officers learned he was intoxicated, demanded entry into the home, and forced his way in through the back door by breaking the glass and unlocking the door.

He then went into the kitchen and confronted the woman and pushed her up against a counter as he yelled obscenities in her face and threatened her. He also had a small, silver pocketknife.

Two children were in the home during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a temporary protective order was entered Sept. 28.

A violation of the no-contact order was filed on the day of the alleged incident, court records show.

A second violation was filed a day later. According to the document, Delveau called the woman on three occasions while he was being held in the Scott County Jail.

On Monday, Corbin sentenced him to 30 days in jail for violating the order of protection with credit for time already served, court records show.

