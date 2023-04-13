Keokuk woman arrested on felony drug charges

Montana Gracey Lamma, age 25 was arrested on felony drug charges.
By KWQC Staff
Apr. 13, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk woman was arrested on felony drug charges Monday by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation.

Montana Gracey Lamma, 25, of Keokuk was arrested Monday by the Keokuk Police Department for an outstanding warrant that was issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force, according to a media release from Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Lamma is charged with delivery of marijuana, a Class D felony.

Police say the charges stemmed from an investigation where Lamma was alleged to have been delivering marijuana to others in the Lee County area.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Fort Madison Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Keokuk Police Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, stated the media release.

