Knox County sees success through diversion program

KNOX COUNTY, Ill., (KWQC) - The first two years of the Knox County State’s Attorney court diversion program show that most people referred to diversion are able to complete the program successfully. The state’s attorney says there is only a 2.5% recidivism rate for successful participants.

The diversion program offers all qualifying offenders a chance to avoid criminal charges. The conditions vary depending on the defendant and the offense. The State’s Attorney’s Office monitors participants for compliance.

Since the start, 106 individuals have been diverted from the Knox County criminal justice system. The greatest number of offenders were arrested for a misdemeanor or felony theft. Of the 106, 82 offenders successfully completed the program. The unsuccessful were referred back for prosecution. Of the 82 successful participants, only two have recidivated. By comparison, approximately 36% of those sentenced to probation for a misdemeanor or felony offenses in Illinois will recidivate within three years of sentencing and 18% within one year.

In addition to increased safety for the community, the program has also saved money. Diversion from the start has reduced court dockets and court time for prosecutors and public defenders, allowing attention to be placed on more serious offenders and charges.

According to the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council, the average cost associated with one recidivism event is $151,662. By reducing recidivism for these 82 participants from 36% to 2.5%, the diversion program has saved millions of dollars in recidivism costs to municipalities, counties, and the state over the last two years.

“These results prove that diverting appropriate people early in the criminal justice system not only avoids negative outcomes to the offender associated with criminal prosecution but makes our community safer by reducing recidivism. We will continue to pursue data-driven solutions to the challenges facing Knox County,” said Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.