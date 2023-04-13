Lake Michigan Circle Tour hosted by Marcia Lense

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Experience the beauty of Lake Michigan and scenic locales in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois including two nights on Mackinac Island as part of Holiday Vacation’s Lake Michigan Circle Tour.

KWQC-TV6′s Marcia Lense will host the getaway from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1

Destinations and attractions include a tour of Lambeau Field and the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Next there is an arrival in Door County (the Cape Cod of the Midwest) for a classic Wisconsin fish boil, a tour of the famous Eagle Bluff Lighthouse in Peninsula State Park, and more.

The trek then embarks through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Mackinac Island for old-world charm and lakeside leisure with two nights on the island and a tour of the island by horse-drawn carriage.

After completing the full circle around Lake Michigan, travelers arrive back in Chicago for a tour of the Windy City before returning home.

All transportation and most meals are included.

Earn a $100 Travel Show Credit

You can earn a $100 credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply by watching the online travel show about the tour. At the end of the 10-minute show, you will receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour.

The video is here: https://holidayvacations.clickmeeting.com/2023-lake-michigan-circle-motorcoach-online-travel-show

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.