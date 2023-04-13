Lake Michigan Circle Tour hosted by Marcia Lense

The Holiday Vacations autumn trip features visits to Lambeau, Mackinack Island, and Chicago
Holiday Vacations Lake Michigan Circle tour with Marcia Lense
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Experience the beauty of Lake Michigan and scenic locales in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois including two nights on Mackinac Island as part of Holiday Vacation’s Lake Michigan Circle Tour.

KWQC-TV6′s Marcia Lense will host the getaway from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1

Destinations and attractions include a tour of Lambeau Field and the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Next there is an arrival in Door County (the Cape Cod of the Midwest) for a classic Wisconsin fish boil, a tour of the famous Eagle Bluff Lighthouse in Peninsula State Park, and more.

The trek then embarks through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Mackinac Island for old-world charm and lakeside leisure with two nights on the island and a tour of the island by horse-drawn carriage.

After completing the full circle around Lake Michigan, travelers arrive back in Chicago for a tour of the Windy City before returning home.

All transportation and most meals are included.

Earn a $100 Travel Show Credit

You can earn a $100 credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply by watching the online travel show about the tour. At the end of the 10-minute show, you will receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour.

The video is here: https://holidayvacations.clickmeeting.com/2023-lake-michigan-circle-motorcoach-online-travel-show

