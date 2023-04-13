Local ‘Garlic In My Wine’ meal service

Garlic In My Wine meal service
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Garlic In My Wine is a homemade meal replacement option based out of a Davenport location. The food is always homemade and made-from-scratch.

Jamie Schwind emphasizes that GIMW takes the “prep” out of meal-prep. The work--such as shopping, chopping, and planning--has been done in advance. Cooking instructions are included with packaged meals. All that is required is that the food be heated up before enjoying.

Meal Prep Pickup is every other Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Orders must be placed by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Garlic In My Wine is online at https://garlicinmywine.com/. The address is 2909 East 45th Court in Davenport. For more information, call 630-863-6250.

