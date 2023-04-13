Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison

Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man who was charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her during an argument at a gas station in Bettendorf in February 2022, and plead guilty to the charges in January 2023, has now been sentenced to prison.

Wednesday, Logan Paul Voss, 25, was sentenced to prison for running over his girlfriend, Ashleigh Decker, 30, with his car at Sara Mini Mart, 931 State Street, according to court documents. Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and one year in prison for operating while intoxicated (OWI). The sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.

Originally, Voss was charged with homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence, but according to court documents as part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss this charge.

Court records also show that Voss agreed to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Decker.

