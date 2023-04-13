Mississippi River forecast to crest by first week of May

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The risk of flooding along rivers such as the Rock and Wapsipinicon and near normal for the spring season.

However, the risk of flooding along the Mississippi River remains above normal. The Mississippi River in the Quad Cities is expected to reach Flood Stage (15 feet) by late next week.

The river is gradually rising, and as of Thursday afternoon remains a little more than a foot below flood stage.

Most of the snow in the upper Mississippi river basin has melted.

Fortunately, a lot of the snow melt in Minnesota and Wisconsin has been absorbed into the soil, leading to less run-off going into the Mississippi.

The river is still expected to reach major flood stage between April 30 and May 2, but is forecast to come in about a half foot to foot lower than originally expected.

Any additional rainfall here and up north could change that outcome.

