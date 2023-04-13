Near record highs again today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We have another day with breezy and very warm conditions in the QCA. This also means burn bans will be in place as fire danger is in the extreme category today. Highs will once again be in the mid 80s, just shy of records for today’s date. We will make a run at the 80s again Friday and on Saturday. The system/cold front will now arrive later in the day on Saturday leading to one more warm day. This also means we could see a few storms in the afternoon and evening and showers lingering into Sunday limiting high to the 40s and 50s. Next week will bring a gradual warm up in temps, but no more 80s like this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55º Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 80º.

