Quad City Art's Visiting Artist Series to feature Dessa

The singer, rapper, and writer will be the artist in residence April 10-14
Dessa: Visiting Artist Series
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since 1974, the Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series has engaged residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists.

Dessa — Singer, rapper, and writer is the Visiting Artist In residence April 10-14, 2023. Learn more during the video or obtain more information here: https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas.html

Dessa has made a career of bucking genres and defying expectations with a résumé as a musician including performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 entries on the Billboard charts.

She contributed to the #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape: her track, “Congratulations,” has notched over 16 million streams. As a speaker, Dessa has delivered keynote speeches and presentations on art, science, and entrepreneurship; guest lectures at universities and colleges across the US; and a TED Talk about her science experiment on how to fall out of love.

Visit Dessa’s website at https://www.dessawander.com/

