Rock Island High School host Career Trades Expo

Rock Island High School, Career Trades Expo
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island High School students had a chance to make meaningful connections Wednesday at the Career Trades Expo.

This was the second annual career expo where students met with local professionals in the trades; roofers, painters, electrical workers, plumbers, and more were there.

“There’s a lot of jobs and trades that people aren’t aware that exist or that they would even qualify for,” Rock Island High School Principal Jeff Whitaker said. “I think, in today’s market it is important to have all the options out there for people so they can learn what they want to do and they can also help the workforce here in the Quad Cities.”

Dozens of students came out to learn and make connections. Whitaker said he hopes the expo will help students find opportunities post-graduation.

