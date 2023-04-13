St. Ambrose’s ‘Exercise is Medicine’ program earns worldwide recognition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In 2018, St. Ambrose University introduced its ‘Exercise is Medicine’on-campus program.

“It’s, overall, an initiative to bring healthcare professionals and health, physical-fitness professionals together in the community to emphasize how physical activity is important for health,” said Christopher Schwartz, an associate professor in St. Ambrose’s kinesiology department.

Led by Schwartz and Erica Thomas, the program includes daily walks and seminars that center on nutrition, behavior change, and mental well-being.

“We offer different ways to get engaged with physical activity and exercise, ways to engage students in one-on-one interviewing, goal setting, and behavior change with clients,” Schwartz said.

Now, the program is being recognized. St. Ambrose is one of 149 colleges and universities around the world to be honored by ‘Exercise is Medicine,’ earning silver-level designation for creating a culture of wellness on campus.

“I don’t think we expected it to grow as quickly as it has,” said Erica Thomas, an associate professor in St. Ambrose’s kinesiology department. “We just kind of started this as something we thought would be a neat addition and a cool experience for our students. The response has been really great and it’s been an unexpected surprise growth rate that we are happy to see continue, hopefully.”

It’s a program that is preparing students once they leave campus.

“I think the importance of teaching students a healthy lifestyle is just giving them tools and techniques that they can then go and apply to their own lifestyle. These are ultimately individuals that are going to be practitioners in the real world and then equip them with tools to help others, or help family members, or anything like that is ultimately going to benefit them,” said Nick Voth, a lab coordinator at St. Ambrose.

Schwartz said the program had 20 students back in 2018. Now, in 2023, more than 100 students are involved in the program.

