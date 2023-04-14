Aledo awarded $1.39 million grant for 9th Avenue Shared-Use Path project

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - Aledo has been awarded $1.39 million by the Illinois Department of Transportation for the 9th Avenue Shared-Use Path project.

This award is through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and was announced Monday by Gov. JB Pritzker as part of his bi-partisan “Rebuild Illinois” project, officials said in a media release.

The shared-use pathway project will provide 4.4 miles of paths and sidewalks for residents and visitors to walk, bike or run in and around the city. To date, the city has received more than $2.7 million in funding from ITEP grants and other sources.

According to officials, the project aims to create a safe and accessible pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists, connecting the downtown area with surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

The project will include the construction of a multi-use path along 9th Avenue, complete with ADA accessibility, signage, crosswalks and a storm sewer system for adequate drainage in the area.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous award from the Illinois Department of Transportation,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said. “This funding will be instrumental in enhancing our city’s infrastructure and promoting sustainable transportation options. The Ninth Avenue Shared-Use Path project will not only strengthen our downtown area but also foster community engagement and economic development in Aledo.”

By providing an important connection between schools, hospitals, businesses and shopping centers through this new shared-use path, residents and visitors will have a safe and accessible route to reach their destinations through alternate methods in a way that compliments the current transportation systems, officials said.

Planned events that draw in tourists, such as the popular annual Rhubarb Fest, will also benefit from this path project, helping boost the local economy and increase property values in the area, officials said.

“Creating this safe and accessible shared-use path is an important investment in Aledo’s future,” City Clerk Jarod Dale said. “This award represents a significant step forward in Aledo’s efforts to create a more connected, inclusive and thriving community. The state’s dedication to building better communities throughout Illinois is something we greatly appreciate.”

Construction for the 9th Avenue Shared-Use Path project is part of 72 projects selected to receive funding from the ITEP and is planned for construction in 2025.

