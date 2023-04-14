An inside look at the Putnam’s new ‘Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories’ exhibit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tucked inside the Putnam Museum and Science Center is its newest regional history exhibit, ‘Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories.’

“The original exhibit was actually built in 1985, and it was a very traditional walk through time,” said Rachael Mullins, president and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center. “We’ve changed that up. Now, it is more of a thematic telling of our history, and what it means to be a Quad Citizen. We have this opportunity to create a more contemporary feel. We want everyone to see themselves in this exhibit and find relevance.”

The exhibit covers themes such as Quad Cities sports, business, and different social movements.

“[It’s] important we understand that we are living history every day, and the decisions we make, the contributions we make, the contributions we continue to make in our community, [are] a part of the history and the future of our community,” Mullins said.

‘Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories’ is a permanent exhibit. Within it, the contemporary history display will be added to each year, and will always cover the last five years of the Quad Cities’ local history.

“I think all museums have this challenge to make sure that their content is relevant so that museum audiences see themselves in the content,” Mullins said. “Sometimes it is modern history, or contemporary issues that are of highest interest to them.”

The exhibit was co-curated in close partnership with several local groups and received feedback and input from throughout the Quad Cities community.

“[It’s important] learning the difference, in case of other cultures, other ethnicities, and looking at what’s been missing in terms of our historical understanding,” said Ryan Saddler, CEO of Friends of MLK, a co-curator of the ‘Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories’ exhibit. “Being able to tell these stories, and how the Quad Cities have been shaped, is very important.”

The ‘Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories’ exhibit at the Putnam is set to open to the public at 10:00 a.m. on April 15.

