Arsenal union members rally against contract

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island Arsenal union members rallied at the foot of the government bridge in Davenport Thursday afternoon to speak out against what they say are bad negotiating practices by management.

About three dozen people showed up for the informational picket. Several spoke about what they claim are ‘illegal’ negotiating practices by management.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 said they had little input on their latest contract with the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Island.

Negotiations for a new deal started back in 2019. AFGE members have yet to vote on the contract which is set to take effect on April 23.

